Tuesday is start of mobile vaccination pilot program

Tuesday marks the start of a mobile vaccination program in Wisconsin. It’s a partnership between the The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Wisconsin National Guard.

DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said program will launch with nine teams tasked with supporting local and tribal health departments as needed

“We’re starting small to learn, and we will grow as we move forward,” Willems Van Dijk said.

Each 12-to-15 person team will include members who will remain with people after they received their vaccination.

“We know there have been instances of anaphylaxsis in regard to it (the vaccine), so we want to do this as safely as possible, not as rushed as possible.”

It’s anticipated the teams will initially be able to vaccinate between 70 and 140 people per day, and grow from there.