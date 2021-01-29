Vos explains decision to ‘hit the pause button’ on resolution to end Evers’ mask order

It didn’t happen on Thursday, but Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said the chamber will probably vote next week on a resolution to end Governor Tony Evers’ statewide mask order.

“We now have the ability to come in and say to Governor Evers this is why we’ve asked you literally since last June, to be able to work with us, and do it in the process that’s legal, as opposed to one where you kind of take the law into your own hands and act like a dictator,” Vos said during a WisPolitics interview following Thursday’s floor session.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported the state was at risk of losing nearly $50 million a month in federal aid for food stamps, were the resolution to pass. After passing the resolution on Tuesday, Senate Republicans on Thursday voted to let Evers declare an emergency, but only to receive federal funding.

Vos said he thinks that could provide a way to end the mask order without losing the federal funding, but he wants to make sure before scheduling a vote, likely next week.

“I hate being caught by surprise. That usually doesn’t happen in the legislature. So this is one of those things where I want to do the right thing. So we’re going to hit the pause button.”