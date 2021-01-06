Wisconsin Radio Network

Wisconsin approaching 5,000 COVID-19 deaths

Wisconsin is nearing 5,000 deaths due to COVID-19. The state Department of Health Services on Tuesday reported 95 COVID-19 related deaths, the most since December 22, bringing the toll to 4,979 lives lost since the start of the pandemic.

Of those tested for COVID-19 over the past seven day, 31.9 percent were positive, according to DHS. That rate has been increasing.

The Wisconsin Hospitals Association reported 1,102 hospitalized patients as of Tuesday, including 245 in ICUs.