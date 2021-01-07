Wisconsin Radio Network

Wisconsin News and Sports

You are here: Home / News / Wisconsin COVID-19 deaths surpass 5,000

Wisconsin COVID-19 deaths surpass 5,000

By

Wisconsin’s death toll to COVID-19 has reached a new milestone, having claimed the lives of more than 5,000 state residents.

The state Department of Health Services reported on Wednesday that another 60 people have died as a result of COVID-19, which puts the total deaths to 5,039.

DHS reported 3,400 people tested positive for the virus, and another 175 people were hospitalized.

The Wisconsin Hospitals Association dashboard showed on Wednesday that 1,128 people were currently hospitalized with the virus, a fifth straight day that number had shown an increase. There were 243 people in intensive care.