Wisconsin COVID-19 deaths surpass 5,000

Wisconsin’s death toll to COVID-19 has reached a new milestone, having claimed the lives of more than 5,000 state residents.

The state Department of Health Services reported on Wednesday that another 60 people have died as a result of COVID-19, which puts the total deaths to 5,039.

DHS reported 3,400 people tested positive for the virus, and another 175 people were hospitalized.

Your #COVID19_WI update, & w/60 deaths reported since yesterday, Wisconsin has now lost 5,000+ lives to this disease. Our thoughts are w/families & friends who’ve lost loved ones. We must rededicate ourselves to helping #StopTheSpread & stop further loss: https://t.co/azIna4b1Jp pic.twitter.com/I2Q5Mik8G1 — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) January 6, 2021

The Wisconsin Hospitals Association dashboard showed on Wednesday that 1,128 people were currently hospitalized with the virus, a fifth straight day that number had shown an increase. There were 243 people in intensive care.