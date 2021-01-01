Wisconsin had 4,859 COVID-19 deaths in 2020

The number of COVID-19 related deaths in Wisconsin stands at 4,859 for the year just ended.

The state Department of Health Services reported on Thursday that COVID-19 was a factor in 41 more deaths.

DHS reported 3,810 newly confirmed cases on Thursday, marking the third straight day of rising daily infections.

Today’s #COVID19_WI update and a reminder. It is up to each of us to take simple steps, like staying home and wearing a mask, to protect ourselves, our loved ones, and our community from #COVID19. #YouStopTheSpread: https://t.co/azIna3TqRR pic.twitter.com/34xE7S8NZN — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) December 31, 2020

The state has now seen 481,102 cases since the start of the pandemic. The survival rate for those infected remains at 99 percent.

The Wisconsin Hospitals Association reported 1,046 hospitalized coronavirus patients on Thursday, and 237 in ICUs. The number of hospitalized patients has declined steadily from a mid-November high of 2,277.