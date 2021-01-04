Wisconsin Hockey ranked 12th in latest USCHO Poll

The Minnesota Gophers start the new year ranked number-one in this week’s USCHO.com Division 1 Men’s Hockey Poll. The Gophers are off to a 9-0 start, earning 39 of 40 first-place votes in this week’s rankings.

The Gophers will travel to Madison, Wisconsin for a pair of Big Ten contests against the rival Wisconsin Badgers (5-5), who are ranked fifth in this week’s poll.

The only other Big Ten team in the top 15 is Michigan. The Wolverines dropped one spot to ninth.

Boston College is ranked second, followed by North Dakota, Minnesota State and Minnesota-Duluth rounding out the top five.

St. Cloud is number-6, Bowling Green is No. 7, Massachusetts is No. 8 and Clarkson sits tenth.