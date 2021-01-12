Wisconsin National Guard will help secure Capitol building

The Wisconsin National Guard will help protect the state Capitol in Madison. Governor Tony Evers on Monday authorized the Wisconsin National Guard Reaction Force, which consists of troops trained to respond to requests for assistance on short notice, to support the Capitol Police in safety and security efforts.

At the state Capitol on Monday, workers replaced plywood that had only recently been removed from ground floor windows.

Developing: Wooden boards are being installed on windows on the state Capitol. An official says it’s part of “proactive cautionary measures” statehouses across the country are doing after violence at the U.S. Capitol last week and potentially more activity in coming days. pic.twitter.com/giSnt9d1PM — Victor Jacobo (@victorjacobo_) January 11, 2021

The action comes amid stepped up security at state Capitols around the nation following last week’s deadly takeover of the U.S. Capitol by a mob of Trump supporters, and warnings of similar actions at state capitols.

Armed protests being planned at all 50 state capitols, FBI bulletin sayshttps://t.co/jwsL67ZG9U — Aaron Katersky (@AaronKatersky) January 11, 2021

“Once again, our state has asked our Citizen Soldiers in the Wisconsin National Guard to answer the call to keep our state, its citizens, and its institutions safe,” said Major General Paul Knapp, Wisconsin’s adjutant general. “We ask a lot of our troops who must take leave from their civilian employers and their families, and I’m proud of the sacrifices they make on a daily basis to serve their fellow citizens.”