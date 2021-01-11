Wisconsin surpasses 500,000 cases of COVID-19

More than 500,000 Wisconsinites have now tested positive for the coronavirus. According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the state passed that milestone on Friday, after reaching 400,000 thousand cases a little over a month earlier.

As of Sunday, about 93 percent of total cases reported in the state were considered as recovered.

The weekend saw just over 4800 new positive confirmed cases, according to the state Department of Health Services.

DHS reported 38 additional deaths Saturday and Sunday, bringing the statewide toll to 5,157.

The Wisconsin Hospitals Association reported 999 COVID-19 patients as of Sunday, the first time that number has dipped below 1,000 since mid-October.