Wisconsin Volleyball ranked #1 in AVCA Preseason Poll

The Wisconsin women’s volleyball team drew the number-one ranking in the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) preseason poll, released on Tuesday.

The Badgers finished the 2019-20 season as national runner-up and ranked second.

Texas is ranked second and Stanford third in the preseason poll. The Big Ten has five other schools ranked in the top 25, including Nebraska (5th), Minnesota (7th), Penn State (9th), Purdue (13th) and Michigan (24th).

In-state rival Marquette is ranked 20th in the preseason poll.

The Badgers will open their season against Purdue Jan. 22 & 23 at the UW-Field House. Start times haven’t been released yet.