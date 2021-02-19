‘A liberal’s dream’ – JFC co-chairs critique Evers’ budget proposal

The Republican co-chairs of the legislature’s Joint Finance Committee are not enthusiastic about Governor Tony Evers’ proposed budget.

The finance committee will rewrite the $91 billion dollar, two year spending plan from the Democratic governor. During a WisPolitics virtual event on Thursday, the co-chairs were not loving what they’re seeing.

“We are in a similar spot to where we were last time, or I would say even worse,” said Representative Mark Born (R – Beaver Dam). “Even higher spending, more taxes and more divisive policy.”

Born said he and Senate co-chair Howard Marklein (R-Spring Green) had earlier sent Evers a letter in which they specifically requested that he not include certain things in his proposal. “Don’t include a bunch of divisive policy that doesn’t belong. Don’t include huge tax increases. Don’t go on a massive spending spree like you did last time.’ And then he did all three of those things.”

Markein was even more blunt in assessing the governor’s plan. “I guess I would characterize his budget as a liberal’s dream.”

The JFC co-chairs indicated that pieces like legalized marijuana, a minimum wage increase and a juvenile justice overhaul are unlikely to survive the budgeting process.