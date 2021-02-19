Wisconsin Radio Network

‘A liberal’s dream’ – JFC co-chairs critique Evers’ budget proposal

Rep. Mark Born

The Republican co-chairs of the legislature’s Joint Finance Committee are not enthusiastic about Governor Tony Evers’ proposed budget.

The finance committee will rewrite the $91 billion dollar, two year spending plan from the Democratic governor. During a WisPolitics virtual event on Thursday, the co-chairs were not loving what they’re seeing.

“We are in a similar spot to where we were last time, or I would say even worse,” said Representative Mark Born (R – Beaver Dam). “Even higher spending, more taxes and more divisive policy.”

Born said he and Senate co-chair Howard Marklein (R-Spring Green) had earlier sent Evers a letter in which they specifically requested that he not include certain things in his proposal. “Don’t include a bunch of divisive policy that doesn’t belong. Don’t include huge tax increases. Don’t go on a massive spending spree like you did last time.’ And then he did all three of those things.”

Sen. Howard Marklein

Markein was even more blunt in assessing the governor’s plan. “I guess I would characterize his budget as a liberal’s dream.”

The JFC co-chairs indicated that pieces like legalized marijuana, a minimum wage increase and a juvenile justice overhaul are unlikely to survive the budgeting process.