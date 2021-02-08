Antetokounmpo named NBA’s Eastern Conference Player of the Week

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named the NBA’s Eastern Conference Player of the Week, leading the Bucks to four straight wins last week.

Antetokounmpo averaged 24 points, 10.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 61% from the field. He recorded his third triple-double of the season with 21 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists in a 20-point win over the Pacers on Wednesday.

The reigning two-time Most Valuable Player and last season’s Defensive Player of the Year, Antetokounmpo is averaging 27.1 points (8th in NBA) on 56.1% shooting, 11.2 rebounds (8th in NBA), 5.6 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.0 steals per game in his eighth season. He’s logged 15 double-doubles in 22 games this season and is currently one of only two players in the league averaging at least 25 points, 10 rebounds and five assists per game.

This is the 14th time Antetokounmpo has been named Player of the Week in his career.