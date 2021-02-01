Badger women capture first Big Ten contest

The Wisconsin women’s basketball team’s long wait for a Big Ten victory finally came to an end, knocking off Illinois 69-57 at the Kohl Center on Sunday.

Wisconsin (4-11, 1-11 Big Ten) held Illinois (2-10, 0-9) to an opponent season-low 28.8% (19-66) from the field, while UW shot 40.3% (27-67). The Badgers also outrebounded the Illini 50-40, UW’s highest single-game rebounding total since the first game of the season.

Three players scored in double figures behind 22 points from Imani Lewis. The 6’1 forward recorded her fifth-straight double-double, pulling down a game-high 16 rebounds. Sophomore Sydney Hilliard added 18 points while Estella Moschkau chipped in 12 points.

Wisconsin travels to College Park, Maryland, on Thursday to take on the 7th-ranked Terrapins.