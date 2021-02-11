Badger women upset No. 12 Ohio State

For the first time in eight years, the Wisconsin women’s basketball team upset a top-15 ranked team, knocking off No. 12 Ohio State, 75-70 on Wednesday night at the Kohl Center.

Junior forward Imani Lewis recorded her ninth double-double of the season, which leads the Big Ten. Lewis has a career-high 27 points and added a game-high 14 rebounds for the Badgers.

Sophomore Sara Stapleton added a career high 13 points and 10 rebounds, her second career double-double.

The Badgers outrebounded Ohio State 49-34 and shot 46.6% from the field, while holding the Buckeyes to 35.8% from the field.

The Badgers improved to 5-13 overall, 2-13 in Big Ten play. Ohio State is 12-3, 8-3 in the Big Ten.