Badgers Caufield and Holloway named Big Ten stars

Wisconsin sophomore forward Cole Caufield was named the Big Ten’s number-one star and sophomore forward Dylan Holloway was named the second star by the conference on Tuesday.

Caufield led the nation with seven points last week, including four goals in a series sweep of Michigan State. He had a pair of goals in Friday’s 6-0 win over Michigan State and two more goals in Saturday’s 4-1 victory over the Spartans.

Caufield leads the nation in goals with 14 in 18 games this season. He extended his point streak to 10 games (nine goals, 10 assists) and his goal streak to five contests (seven goals).

Holloway tied for second nationally with two goals and four assists on the weekend. He now has a six-game point streak (three goals, eight assists) and five game multi-point streak.

The Badgers are in second place in the Big Ten, five points behind first place Minnesota. The two teams will meet this Friday and Saturday in Minneapolis. Wisconsin and Minnesota split a pair of games in Madison last month.