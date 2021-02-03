Brewers add second baseman Kolten Wong

The Milwaukee Brewers have agreed to a two-year deal with free-agent second baseman Kolten Wong. The Athletic was first to report the deal, which is expected to pay Wong $18 million over two years with an option for a third year. The deal is pending a physical.

Wong broke in the Major Leagues with St. Louis and played all eight years with the Cardinals. He won the National League Gold Glove at second base each of the last two seasons. The Cardinals declined a $12.5 million club option for 2021, instead paying him a $1 million buyout.

Adding Wong at second base will most likely move Keston Hiura to first base. Hiura was the Brewers first-round draft pick in 2017 and has had throwing issues at second base. He committed six errors in 49 games there last season and 22 total errors during his first two seasons in the majors.

Brewers president of baseball operations told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that he was open to moving Hiura to first base if the situation was warranted.

The Brewers also have a left-handed option at first base in Daniel Vogelbach, who signed a $1.4 million deal earlier. He hit .328 with four homers and 12 RBI last season.

Wong hit .265 in 53 games during the pandemic-shortened season last year. During his eight year career with the Cardinals, he hit .261 with 53 homers and 281 RBI.

Brewers pitchers and catchers report for spring training on Feb. 18th.

Brewers extend non-roster invites

The Brewers top two prospects, Brice Turang and last years first-round pick Garrett Mitchell are among the 14 players who were extended non-roster invites to spring training. Also on the list, left-handed pitchers Aaron Ashby and Ethan Small. Small was the Brewers first round pick in 2019.