Brewers report to spring training headquarters today

The Milwaukee Brewers have pitchers and catchers report to their spring training headquarters in Phoenix on Wednesday with official workouts set to begin on Thursday.

Ahead of the reporting date, the Brewers added a couple of veterans.

Milwaukee is adding left-handed pitcher Brett Anderson on a one-year deal worth $2.5 million. Anderson could make another one-million in incentives after going 4-4 with a 4.21 ERA for the Brewers last season.

The Brewers are also working on a non-roster deal with infielder Travis Shaw, who had two good seasons in Milwaukee before a bad offensive slump led to his release in 2019. Shaw will try to win the wide-open third base job after playing for Toronto last season.