Bucks coast in first meeting with Pacers

With a six-game road trip on the horizon, the Milwaukee Bucks were able to rest players and coast to victory over division foe Indiana, 130-110 on Wednesday night at Fiserv Forum.

Giannis Antetokounmpo didn’t play in the fourth quarter, yet the reigning two-time MVP notched his third triple-double of the season, 21 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists in the win. Antetokounmpo hit 7 of 8 field goal attempts and was 7 for 8 from the free throw line. In his last two games, Giannis combined to go 15 for 19 from the field and hasn’t attempted a three-point shot.

As a team, the Bucks hit 21 of 48 from 3-point range and have now made at least 20 3-pointers in five of their 21 games this season, which is a franchise record.

Bryn Forbes had 20 points off the bench and hit 4 of 7 from distance. Bobby Portis had 18 points and hit 4 of 5 from 3-point range. Starting guard Donte DiVincenzo had 16 points and went 4 of 8 from long range.

All five Bucks starters scored in double figures, but also got plenty of rest with a six-game road trip starting Friday and Saturday in Cleveland.

Indiana was led by Domantas Sabonis scored a career-high 33 points, 12 rebounds and six assists.

Bucks move three players to G-League

The Bucks assigned three players to the NBA G League on Wednesday, assigning Jordan Nwora to the Salt Lake City Stars and Sam Merrill to the Memphis Hustle. They also transferred two-way forward Mamadi Diakite to the Lakeland Magic. The Bucks G League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd, opted against participating in the league’s modified season.