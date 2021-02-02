The Milwaukee Bucks (12-8) snapped a two-game losing streak by routing the Portland Trailblazers 134-106 on Monday night at Fiserv Forum.

The Bucks hit 21 of 42 from three-point range (50%) and shot 55.2% overall (53 for 96) in the win. They led by as many as 39 points in the fourth quarter.

Jrue Holiday scored 22 points and Bobby Portis added 21 to lead six Bucks in double figures. Holiday hit 10 of his 14 field goal attempts with seven rebounds and six assists. Portis was 9 of 13 from the field with eight rebounds.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 18 points, Khris Middleton added 17, D.J. Augustin had 13 points and Bryn Forbes had 13.

Nassir Little led the Trailblazers (10-9) with 30 points. The Bucks held Portland guard Damian Lillard to 17 points.

The Bucks host Indiana on Wednesday. It’s the first meeting between the two teams this season.