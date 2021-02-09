Bucks extend win streak to five games

The Milwaukee Bucks came from behind in the second half to knock off the Denver Nuggets 125-112, extending their winning streak to five games.

The Bucks (16-8) improved their road record to 7-6 and are off to a 3-0 start on their 6-game road trip.

The Bucks played without starting guard Jrue Holiday who was in active due to the league’s health and safety protocols. The team found out about Holiday’s situation in time to cancel the teams shootaround. Holiday will not travel with the Bucks for their game in Phoenix on Wednesday as part of the protocol. There’s no timetable for his return. Bryn Forbes got the start in his place and scored 15 points in the win.

There wasn’t much defense being played out of the gates. Denver finished the opening quarter with a 42-37 lead as the two teams combined for 15 three-pointers. The Bucks trailed at halftime 62-59.

Milwaukee then used a 15-0 run in the third quarter to erase a 6-point (68-62) deficit. After Denver pulled even at 86-86, the Bucks separated and were in control the rest of the way.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points and Khris Middleton added 29 and all five Bucks starters scored in double figures.

After Denver hit eight three pointers in the first quarter, they went just 7 for 24 the rest of the way, finishing 15 for 36 from distance. The Bucks hit 16 of their 40 three-point attempts.

Nikola Jokic had 35 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Nuggets.