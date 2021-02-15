Bucks finish road trip with 3-3 record, 3-game losing streak

Despite a triple-double from Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks ended a 6-game road trip with a 114-109 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night in Oklahoma City.

Justin Jackson’s long 3-pointer with 14.9 seconds left was the final back-breaker for the Bucks. Jackson had 22 points to lead the Thunder. Al Horford added 20, Lu Dort had 19 and Darius Bazley 18 in the win.

Antetokounmpo had 24 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists for his fourth triple-double of the season. Khris Middleton added 23 and Bobby Portis had 21 for the Bucks, who wrapped up the trip with three straight losses and a 3-3 road trip record.

The Bucks missed 14 of its first 15 shots to start the second quarter and finished the first half by scoring a season low 41 points.

The Bucks return to Milwaukee to play host to the Toronto Raptors at Fiserv Forum on Tuesday night.