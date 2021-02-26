Bucks hold off Pelicans for 4th straight win

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 38 points, Khris Middleton added 31 and Donte DiVincenzo added a career high 24 as the Milwaukee Bucks held off the New Orleans Pelicans 129-125 on Thursday night at Fiserv Forum.

Zion Williamson scored 34 points and Brandon Ingram added 23 for the Pelicans, who had won two straight.

The Pelicans took a 125-124 lead with 2:01 to play in the fourth quarter, then didn’t score again. The game was tight most of the way, featuring 15 ties and 23 lead changes.

The Bucks finished the first half of their season in third place in the Eastern Conference with a 20-13 record.

The game had plenty of offense and both teams shot well. The Bucks made 54.2% of their field goal tries, while the Pelicans converted on 50%.

The Bucks return to action on Sunday against the Los Angeles Clippers at Fiserv Forum.