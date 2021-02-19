Bucks losing streak reaches five games

Norman Powell matched a season high with 29 points and Pascal Siakam added 27 to lead the Toronto Raptors to a 110-96 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night at Fiserv Forum. The Bucks losing streak extended to five years, their longest streak since the 2017 season.

Powell hit 9 of 12 from the field overall, including 4 of 7 from 3-point range and 7 of 8 at the free throw line. It’s the second win in three nights for the Raptors over the Bucks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 23 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists to lead the Bucks, before fouling out late in the game. Donte DiVincenzo added 14 points, Khris Middleton had 13, Brook Lopez 12 and Bryn Forbes had 11.

The Bucks trailed by as many as 23 points before closing the gap to 10 but couldn’t get any closer.

The Bucks host the Oklahoma City Thunder at Fiserv Forum on Friday night. They fell to the Thunder 114-109 in Oklahoma City on Sunday.

Giannis is All-Star starter

Before the game, Giannis Antetokounmpo was named an All-Star Game starter for the fifth straight season.