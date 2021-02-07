Bucks off to 2-0 start on six-game road trip

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 24 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 124-99 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night in Cleveland.

Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton added 20 points and Bryne Forbes added 18 points with a perfect 6-for-6 night from three-point territory. The Bucks broke open a close game with a 42-18 run during the third and fourth quarters for their fourth straight win.

Andre Drummond had 28 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Cavaliers.

The Bucks continue their road trip with a game on Monday night in Denver against the Nuggets. The Bucks lost twice to the Nuggets last season and is just 9-40 all-time in Denver.