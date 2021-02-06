Bucks start road trip with victory in Cleveland

The Milwaukee Bucks started a six-game road trip with a 123-105 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night in Cleveland.

Giannis Antetokounmpo poured in 33 points and Jrue Holiday added 17 to lead the Bucks. Antetokounmpo started slow, partly because of early foul trouble, but he picked things up in the second half, where he scored 22 of his 33 points.

The Bucks outscored the Cavaliers 29-16 in the final quarter, winning their third straight. Bobby Portis had 14 points off the bench and Donte DiVincenzo had 11 points and a career-high 11 rebounds.

Collin Sexton had 19 and Andre Drummond 18 for the Cavs.

The Bucks didn’t arrive in Cleveland until the day of the game after mechanical issues with their plane on Thursday while they were on the tarmac, sent them home for the night.

The Bucks improved to 7-0 against teams from the Central Division this season and will face the Cavaliers again on Saturday night in Cleveland.