Bucks to welcome fans back to Fiserv Forum tonight

The Milwaukee Bucks will begin to allow a limited number of fans into their home games at Fiserv Forum, starting with Tuesday nights home game against the Toronto Raptors. The Milwaukee Health Department has approved the arena hosting fans at 10 percent capacity, approximately 1,800 fans.

The Bucks will take a phased-in approach to hosting fans in which the next three games will be open to player families and invited guests only, starting with 250 fans tonight, 500 on Thursday against the Raptors, and 750 Friday against the Oklahoma City Thunder. A return of the general public will take place on Sunday, Feb. 21 when approximately 1,800 fans will have access for the game against the Sacramento Kings.

Following the conclusion of the First Half of the 2020-21 NBA season, the Milwaukee Health Department will reassess the Bucks’ plan to increase capacity to 25 percent for the Second Half of the season.

Limited single-game tickets will be available to the public for Sunday’s game against Sacramento and for the remaining four games of the Bucks’ First Half schedule. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Thursday, Feb. 18 at 12 p.m. and can be purchased at www.bucks.com/tickets or through the Bucks app.

Fans will be required to ear face coverings at all times when inside Fiserv Forum, except when actively eating or drinking. All tickets will be sold in pods of two or four seats to ensure proper social distancing throughout the seating bowl.