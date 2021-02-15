Cold Shooting Dooms Marquette

The Marquette Golden Eagles shot just 30% from the field and 12% from 3-point range and fell to the Seton Hall Pirates 57-51 in Big East road action on Sunday.

D.J. Carton had 16 points and Theo John added 14 points and seven rebounds for the Golden Eagles (9-12, 5-10 Big East), who have dropped six of their last seven games.

Marquette trailed 26-20 at halftime, hitting just 8 of their 30 field goal attempts (26.7%) in the opening 20 minutes. The team’s point total was their lowest since an overtime loss to Providence on Jan. 27th.

The Golden Eagles return to action Wednesday with a 5:30 p.m. CT tip at Butler.