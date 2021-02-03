Effort to remove Evers’ mask mandate getting sent back to state Senate

The state Assembly is kicking the Republican effort to end a statewide mask mandate back to the Senate. although it’s unclear how soon that chamber might act. That means Governor Tony Evers’ statewide mask mandate remains in place for the time being.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said Wednesday that the chamber will adopt a new amendment to a COVID-19 relief bill to “correct the error” the Senate made, trying to address consequences of overturning the Democratic governor’s public health emergency order and mask mandate.

Statement: Executive Order Repeal, New Amendment on Assembly Bill 1https://t.co/J9OJxiqmJb — Speaker Robin Vos (@SpeakerVos) February 3, 2021

Vos said the Assembly will approve its own resolution to overturn the public health emergency, and send that and the amended bill back to the Senate.

If it passes there, the governor would be forced to decide between signing a bill with things he doesn’t like, or vetoing it and issuing another emergency order. It was unclear on Wednesday when the Senate would take up the new measures.

The state Senate initially passed a joint resolution last week, to end the emergency order and mask mandate.

The Assembly was poised to pass the resolution as well, but action was put on hold due to concerns it would jeopardize some $49 million in federal food stamp funding per month.

The Assembly will be on the floor at 10:00 Tuesday, to act on the new amendment and COVID-19 bill.