Evers announces rental & utilities assistance for residents who’ve lost income during pandemic

Wisconsinites who have lost income as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible for assistance.

Governor Tony Evers says more $322 million in funding will be available, to help with rent, utilities and other services. Qualified applicants may receive up to 12 months of assistance, with rent and utility payments made directly to the landlord or provider. It’s funded through a federal program.

Eligible applicants include state residents who demonstrate a risk of experiencing housing instability, have seen their income reduced by the COVID-19 pandemic, and/or earn a household income at or below 80 percent of the county median income.

The state Department Of Administration will partner with community agencies to accept applications and distribute assistance.

Residents of Brown, Dane, Milwaukee, and Waukesha Counties and the cities of Madison and Milwaukee can apply directly to their local government’s rental assistance provider.

