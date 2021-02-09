Evers appoints Dem donor John Miller to Board of Regents

Governor Tony Evers has appointed a Democratic donor to an open seat on the University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents.

John Miller will replace Jose Delgado, who died of a stroke last month. Miller is CEO of Miller-Saint Nazianz Farm Equipment Company. He’s given tens-of-thousands of dollars to Democrats during political campaigns.

“As a large employer, former public servant, and active community member on various boards and organizations, including the University of Wisconsin Law School Board of Visitors, John will bring a well rounded perspective to the UW Board of Regents,” a statement from Evers said. “John recognizes the role the UW System plays in connecting the dots across our communities, our economy, and the culture and history of our state, as well as our future, and I believe he will be an excellent addition to the Board of Regents.”

“I began my career serving the public and believe that I have an affinity for helping government institutions better serve their constituencies,” said Miller. “With the onset of Coronavirus and ever-present budgetary challenges present today, the University System is facing a profound set of dilemmas that require smart advocacy and adherence to the core belief that public universities must play a vital role in improving the health, quality of life, the environment, and agricultural sector for all citizens of Wisconsin.”

Miller will serve out the rest of Delgado’s term, which expires in May. Evers says he will reappoint Miller then.