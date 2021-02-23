Evers capital budget proposes nearly $2.4 billion for building projects

Governor Tony Evers’ proposed capital budget targets nearly $2.4 billion towards building projects around Wisconsin.

The Democratic governor wants to borrow about $2 billion for 2021-2023 projects, and spend more a billion dollars for projects on UW System campuses.

Evers also proposes funding a new state office building in Milwaukee, and planning for a new office building in downtown Madison.

There’s also money for new facilities to treat juvenile offenders, to replace the Lincoln Hills-Cooper Lake juvenile prison. The Republican controlled legislature will have final say on the projects.