Evers signs bill allowing DWD UI computer upgrade to proceed

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has signed a bill, to start an overhaul of the state’s aging unemployment system computers.

Evers released a video statement as he signed the bill, which passed both chambers of the legislature with broad bipartisan support.

“At the end of the day, this problem could have been addressed by previous administrations, and more than a decade worth of state legislators who knew this system was outdated, and couldn’t handle an economic crisis like the one this pandemic created.”

While Republican legislative leaders have said Evers already had authority to proceed with the project without legislative action, the bill signing gives the Department of Workforce Development authority to look for firms to do the work.

DWD will also need to request that the legislature’s budget committee approve the funding, which is expected to be at least $80 million.