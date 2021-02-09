JFC co-chair Sen. Marklein opposed to pot legalization as part of budget

One of the heads of the Legislature’s joint finance committee says he’s not on board with Governor Evers plans on marijuana legalization as part of the state budget.

Senator Howard Marklein says that local sheriffs continue to oppose pot legalization, and that there’s not enough medical evidence to show that medical marijuana does more good than harm.

He also says that despite the fiscal impact due to tax collections, legalization needs to have a full debate in the Legislature, rather than being added to the budget.