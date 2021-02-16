Johnson says Capitol attack ‘didn’t seem like an armed insurrection to me’

Last month’s violent riot at the U.S. Capitol by a mob of Trump supporters wasn’t an “armed insurrection, according to U.S. Senator Ron Johnson.

“This didn’t seem like an armed insurrection to me. When you think of armed, don’t you think of firearms?”

The Wisconsin Republican told WISN’s Jay Weber that as far as he knows only one shot was fired.

“And I’ll defend that law enforcement officer for taking that shot. That was a tragedy. If that was a planned armed (in)surrection, man you really have a bunch of idiots.”

The Wisconsin Republican’s comments came in an interview in which he also lambasted the impeachment trial of former President Trump, and accused Democrats of hypocrisy for failing to condemn violent riots last summer.

Federal agents and DC Police seized weapons and hundreds of rounds of ammunition ahead of the riot, possibly preventing further escalation.