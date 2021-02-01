Marquette drops third straight in Big East

Marquette’s Big East losing streak reached three games on Sunday, falling at home to St. John’s 75-73 on Sunday.

Theo John tied his career-high with 16 points and all five of Marquette’s starters reached double figures in scoring. Freshman Dawson Garcia had a team-high 20 points and nine rebounds while Jamal Cain had 14 points and seven rebounds.

Marquette (8-9, 4-7 Big East) trailed 46-31 at halftime after St. John’s (11-7, 5-6 Big East) hit 52.9% from the field, including 7-of-15 from three-point range.

The Golden Eagles started the second half on a 20-5 run to tie the game at 51 with 5:39 left to play.

The Red Storm responded with a 12-3 run of their own to re-claim the lead and never trailed again.

Julian Champagnie led St. John’s with 22 points and seven rebounds.

The Golden Eagles head into the back half of their Big East schedule by playing host to the Butler Bulldogs on Tuesday night at Fiserv Forum.