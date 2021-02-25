Marquette earns non-conference win at North Carolina (AUDIO)

Marquette didn’t even have last nights game at North Carolina scheduled until last Saturday. They’re glad they went through with it, knocking off the Tarheels 83-70 in Chapel Hill.
Marquette (11-12) freshman Dawson Garcia led all scorers with 24 points and chipped in 11 boards for his third career double-double.
The Golden Eagles led by as many as 18 points in the first half, thanks to 50% shooting (17-of-34) from the field. Garcia led the way with 16 points in the first 20 minutes.
North Carolina fell to 14-8 with the loss.
Marquette returns to action on Saturday when they travel to Connecticut for a 1:30 p.m. CT tip.
AUDIO: Steve Wojciechowski on the win :22
AUDIO: Steve Wojciechowski said there was a lot of upside in scheduling this game :21
AUDIO: Steve Wojciechowski says it’s a good night for his team :16