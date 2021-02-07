Marquette falls short at home against Creighton

The Marquette Golden Eagles late rally fell short on Saturday, falling to the Creighton Blue Jays 71-68 at Fiserv Forum.

The 12th ranked Blue Jays (14-5, 10-4 Big East) had 19 second-chance points on 11 offensive rebounds in the win

The Golden Eagles (9-10, 5-8 Big East) kept the game close in the first half, but the Blue Jays, with their offensive rebounding and second chance points started to pull away.

After Creighton jumped out in front 51-39, the Golden Eagles started to chip away again. D.J. Carton hit a three-pointer with 45.1 seconds left to cut the Blue Jays lead to 68-65.

Coby McEwen missed a three-pointer in the final seconds that would have forced overtime.

Christian Bishop had 14 points to lead Creighton to their 14th win of the season. They avenged a 89-84 home loss to the Golden Eagles at Creighton on Dec. 14.

Justin Lewis returned to the Marquette lineup after missing two games with a leg injury, but went scoreless in eight minutes. Carton had 16 points to lead the Golden Eagles. Jamal Cain added 14 and Theo John had 10. The Golden Eagles return to action on Wednesday, visiting No. 3 Villanova in the first of five straight road games.