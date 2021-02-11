Marquette starts road trip with loss at Villanova

The Marquette Golden Eagles fell further behind in the Big East Conference, dropping a 96-64 decision at 4th ranked Villanova on Wednesday night.

Freshman forward Dawson Garcia scored 14 of his career-high 28 points in the first half and guard D.J. Carton added 13 points for the Golden Eagles (9-11, 5-9 Big East).

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl poured in 27 points, going 10 of 11 from the field and hitting all 5 of his three-pointers to lead Villanova.

Marquette shot 40% from the field as a team, but the Wildcats knocked down 63% of their shots, including 59% from three-point range. The Golden Eagles also committed 16 turnovers and Villanova turned those miscues into 30 points.

Marquette continues their five-game road swing at Seton Hall at 2 p.m. CT on Sunday.