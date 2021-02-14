No. 3 Michigan returns from layoff, sweeps Wisconsin

The third-ranked Michigan Wolverines returned from a three-week layoff, coming from 14 points down to knock off the 21st ranked Wisconsin Badgers 67-59 on Sunday afternoon at the Kohl Center, sweeping the two game season series.

The Wolverines (14-1, 9-1 Big Ten) scored the games final eight points and held the Badgers without a field goal for the final 4:43 of the game. UW had just one field goal over the last 7:45. Wisconsin (15-7, 9-6) missed its last seven shots.

Isaiah Livers scored 20 points and freshman Hunter Dickinson collected a double-double with 11 points and 15 rebounds.

The Wolverines last played on Jan. 22nd, beating Purdue 70-53. Michigan announced the next day that it was pausing all athletic activities after a number of people linked to the athletic department tested positive for a COVID-19 variant that transmits at a higher rate.

The Badgers shot 53.8% overall and went 5 of 7 from 3-point range in the first half, but Wisconsin shot just 25% (7 of 28) in the second half and missed their last 11 3-point attempts.

While Michigan turned up their game in the second half, they also collected 11 offensive rebounds that led to 15 second chance points.

D’Mitrik Trice had 16 points to lead Wisconsin. Aleem Ford added 15 and Jonathan Davis had 11. UW’s starting five had just 10 points on 2 of 16 shooting in the second half.

Another key stat was individual rebounds. Everybody in the Badger lineup had at least two rebounds, except their two big men. Micah Potter and Nate Reuvers both failed to collect a rebound of any kind in the contest.

It’s the second straight win for the Wolverines over the Badgers this season. Michigan captured the first meeting on Jan. 12th, 77-54 in Ann Arbor.

The Badgers return to action on Thursday night when they host the rival Iowa Hawkeyes at the Kohl Center.

AUDIO: Greg Gard on Michigan’s 11 off. rebounds and 15 second-chance points :13

AUDIO: Greg Gard on why hasn’t his team been able to put together a solid 40-minutes :21

AUDIO: D’Mitrik Trice said they showed flashes, just not a full 40 minutes:17