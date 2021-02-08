Order is set for 2021 NFL Draft’s opening round

The completion of the NFL season means the first round order for the NFL Draft is set.

Jacksonville, following their 1-15 season, holds the number 1 pick, followed by the New York Jets, Miami Dolphins (trade from Houston), Atlanta Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals rounding out the top five.

The next five are Philadelphia, Detroit, Carolina, Denver and Dallas at number 10. The New York Giants have the 11th selection, followed by San Francisco, the L.A. Chargers, Minnesota Vikings and New England Patriots at number-15. Arizona has the 16th selection, followed by Las Vegas, Miami, Washington and the Chicago Bears at number-20.

Indianapolis has the 21st selection followed by Tennessee, New York Jets (from Seattle), Pittsburgh and Jacksonville (from the LA Rams) at number-25. Cleveland has the 26th pick, followed by Baltimore, New Orleans, Green Bay and Buffalo at number-30.

Kansas City picks 31st after falling to Tampa Bay in the Super Bowl, with the Buccaneers getting the 32nd and final selection of the opening round.

The 2021 Draft starts with the opening round on Thursday, April 29, in Cleveland, Ohio. The second and third rounds will be held Friday, April 30, followed by rounds four through seven on Saturday, May 1.