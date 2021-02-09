Pace of vaccinations picks up amid decrease in new COVID-19 cases

There were fewer than 600 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin on Monday.

One more person was added to the total of those who have died in Wisconsin due to COVID-19, according to numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. That brings the total to 6,055 lives lost.

Here is today’s snapshot of #COVID19 cases in Wisconsin. While things look to be improving, remember, it’s the seven day average that gives a clearer view of how well we’re controlling the virus in our state. Learn more at https://t.co/qZw0nSnWe6 #YouStopTheSpread pic.twitter.com/BfU0zNBtx3 — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) February 8, 2021

There were just 543 confirmed positive cases reported, on just over 3700 hundred tests. DHS also reported 34 people were newly hospitalized.

Also as of Monday, one-third of people ages 65 or older in Wisconsin had received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine.

The DHS COVID-19 dashboard indicated nearly 299,000 people in the age group have had one shot. DHS reports that 767,020 doses of the shot have been given out in all, with preliminary data showing that 165,370 of them are second doses.

More than 12 percent of the state’s female population have also received at least one dose, while about 7 percent of men have received one vaccination.