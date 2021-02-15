Packers Among Teams Interested in Watt

The Green Bay Packers are reportedly one of a dozen teams said to be interested in signing former Houston Texans All-Pro J.J. Watt.

ESPN.com’s Ed Werder reported “approximately a dozen teams have shown interest. SI.com’s Bill Huber reported over the weekend that the Packers are said to be one of those teams.

The former Badger and Pewaukee, Wisconsin native would most likely have interest in the Packers with a chance to win the Super Bowl championship that has eluded him during his 10-year career.

The Packers will have to do some serious cap work just to get under the salary cap by the start of the new league-year on March 17.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that they made a move in that direction by turning David Bakhtiari’s roster bonus into signing bonus, creating $8.3 million in cap space.

Even with that, the Packers remain nearly $20 million over the projected cap of $180.5 million.

Watt turns 32 in March and is certainly not the player that he was while winning NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors three times. But despite struggling with injuries of late, he started all 16 games last season. While Watt recorded just fix sacks last year, he constantly faced double-teams.

Watt would help the Packers, but the problem is, can they afford him?