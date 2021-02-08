Packers announce the hiring of Barry, Drayton

The Green Bay Packers made it official on Monday afternoon, announcing the hiring of Joe Barry as the teams new defensive coordinator along with the promotion of Maurice Drayton to special teams coordinator.

Barry worked as an assistant coach in the NFL for 19 seasons, most recently serving as the assistant head coach/linebackers for the Los Angeles Rams. In his four seasons with the Rams (2017-20), Barry was part of a defensive staff that helped the team rank No. 2 in the league over that span in sacks (192), tied for No. 2 in takeaways (104) and interceptions (63), No. 7 in overall defense (329.9 ypg) and No. 9 in scoring defense (21.5 ppg). This past season marked the first time in franchise history that the Rams led the league in both scoring defense (18.5 ppg) and overall defense (281.9 ypg). The Rams also led the NFL in pass defense for the first time in franchise history and ranked No. 2 in the NFL in 2020 with 53.0 sacks.

Barry spent four seasons previously as a defensive coordinator (Detroit, 2007-08; Washington, 2015-16).

Barry takes over in Green Bay after Packers coach Matt LaFleur decided not to bring back Mike Pettine after his contract had expired.

Drayton spent the last three seasons as assistant special teams coach for the Packers. Prior to coming to Green Bay, Drayton worked as the assistant special teams coach for the Indianapolis Colts from 2016-17.

Drayton was the assistant head coach/defensive coordinator/cornerbacks coach at The Citadel (2014-15), where he played defensive back (1994-98). It was his second stint at his alma mater, having previously worked there as a graduate assistant/secondary in 1999 and then coached tight ends/offensive tackles in 2000, wide receivers in 2001, outside linebackers in 2002 and secondary/special teams from 2003-05. Drayton also spent time as an assistant at Southern Mississippi, Coastal Carolina and South Carolina State.

Drayton replaces Shawn Mennenga, who was fired at the end of the season.