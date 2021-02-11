Pettine joins Bears as Senior Defensive Assistant

After three seasons in Green Bay as the Packers defensive coordinator, Mike Pettine is joining their rivals, the Chicago Bears as a senior defensive assistant.

Pettine has 17 seasons of NFL experience, spending time with Baltimore, the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills. He then spent two seasons as head coach of the Cleveland Browns, one year with Seattle before joining the Packers in 2017.

After the 2020 season, the Bears promoted Sean Desai from safeties coach to defensive coordinator, among a number of other defensive moves.

Pettine helped the Packers win the NFC North title and reach the NFC Championship Game each of the past two seasons. Last season, Pettine’s defense ranked ninth in the league in total yards (334.0), eighth in red-zone touchdown percentage (57.7) and tied for 10th in sacks (41).