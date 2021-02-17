Biden calls for unity and increased COVID-19 spending at Milwaukee town hall

A socially distanced crowd got to ask questions of President Joe Biden last night at the Pabst Theater in Milwaukee as part of a CNN town hall meeting.

The appearance was President Biden’s first major political trip of his term, and President spent about an hour fielding questions about policy from a crowd of Wisconsinites. President Biden says that there has to be work done to heal the political divide that was exposed during the Trump administration, but that it’s not as severe as some people think.

“The nation is not divided you go out there and take a look and talk to people you have fringes on both ends but it’s not nearly as divided as we make it out to be.”

When asked how he would raise support for a 15 dollar an hour minimum wage in the Midwest, Biden said that raising wages will mean more money in the economy for everyone, which would be going right back to businesses.

“I do support a $15 minimum wage. I think there is equally as much if not more evidence to dictate that it would grow the economy in the long-run and medium run, benefit small business as well as large businesses.”

Kerri Engebrecht from Oak Creek told the president that she’s been having trouble getting her son with a lung condition vaccinated, and what he’d do to help prioritize who gets the vaccine. President Biden said that determination was still up to the state.

“I can’t tell the state you must move such and such a group of people up but here’s what I’d like to do. If you’re willing I’ll stay around after this is over and maybe we can talk a few minutes and see if I can get you some help.”

Biden says that he’s pushing for a robust recovery package to continue dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, and that people need to continue doing their part to help slow the spread of the virus while everyone gets vaccinated.