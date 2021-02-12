Primary voters will narrow field of 7 Superintendent of Public Instruction candidates

Voters will narrow a field of seven candidates for state Superintendent of Public Instruction.

Absentee voting is already underway for Tuesday’s spring primary. State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor, appointed after longtime superintendent Tony Evers was elected governor, is not seeking another term.

The candidates are Sheila Briggs, an assistant state school superintendent, Joe Fenrick, a high school science teacher from Fond du Lac, Troy Gunderson, a retired West Salem School District superintendent, Shandowlyon “Shawn” Hendricks-Williams, director of Evers’ Milwaukee office, Deborah Kerr, a retired Brown Deer superintendent, Steve Krull, principal of Garland Elementary School in Milwaukee, and Jill Underly, Pecatonica Area School District superintendent.

The Superintendent of Public Instruction acts as the executive head of the Department of Public Instruction, serves a four year term, and is officially a non-partisan office.