Raptors lose Lowry, beat Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks dropped their fourth straight game, falling to the rival Toronto Raptors 124-113 on Tuesday night at Fiserv Forum.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, but the Raptors held Khris Middleton to just 11 points as the Bucks fell to 16-12 on the season. The Bucks hadn’t lost four straight games previously since the Raptors won four straight in the 2019 Eastern Conference finals, blowing a 2-0 lead in the series.

Toronto played most of the second half without guard Kyle Lowry, who left with a sore ankle. He had 18 points, six rebounds and six assists in 22 minutes. Fred VanVleet scored 33 points and Pascal Siakam added 23 points and 13 rebounds for Toronto.

The Bucks were playing their first of eight straight home games and did so with about 250 invited guests and family members of players at Fiserv Forum for the first time this season. They plan to increase that total to 500 when the two teams face each other again on Thursday. Milwaukee will increase the number of fans in a phased process, expanding to 1,800 fans by Sunday.

Pat Connaughton had a season high 20 points and Bobby Portis added 16. Donte DiVincenzo had 12 points and eight assists but hit just 1 of 8 from 3-point range.