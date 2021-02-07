The Packers defense ranked ninth during the 2020 season, but the Packers still fell short of the Super Bowl, in part because of a defensive miscue that allowed Tampa Bay to score a last-second touchdown at the end of the first half in the NFC Championship game.  Pettine’s contract was up at the end of the season.

Barry becomes the second new coordinator hired by LaFleur since the end of the season.  He also promoted Maurice Drayton to Special Teams Coordinator after firing Shawn Mennenga.

 

 

 