Republican lawmakers propose National Anthem requirement for Wisconsin venues that have received tax money

Republican lawmakers want to require playing the National Anthem at sports venues in Wisconsin.

In a statement released Thursday, state Senator Patrick Testin (R-Stevens Point) said “the practice of playing the anthem at sporting events has come under fire from a small, but vocal group of activists.”

“Hearing the Star Spangled Banner at a sporting event reminds us that despite our differences, we have something in common – we are Americans,” he said.

Testin is proposing the Star Spangled Banner Act, co-authored by Representatives Tony Kurtz (R-Wonewoc) and Scott Krug (R-Town of Rome).

It would require playing of the anthem prior to sporting events held in venues that have received taxpayer funding, including Lambeau Field, American Family Field, and Fiserv Forum, but doesn’t include any penalties if they don’t.

Testin’s statement made no mention of any specific efforts to halt the playing of the national anthem at any venues located in Wisconsin.